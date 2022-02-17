Sports

Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia

A training camp for available Test players started in Karachi today ahead of the Pakistan-Australia Test series.

Seven players from the Karachi Kings squad and two reserve players participated during the physical training camp at the High Performance Center.

Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq will speak to the media today afternoon, according to sources.

As per sources, Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Saud Shakeel (Sindh), as well as reserve players Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan), will take part in training.

Additionally, more players were called to the camp to assist the players in their preparation. Among them are Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Ahmad Bashir (Central Punjab), Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Arshadullah (KP), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Mohammad Ali (Central Punjab), Raza-ul-Hasan (Balochistan), and Taj Wali (Balochistan).

 

Fast bowler Irfanullah did not report to camp because he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced by U-19 fast bowler M Zeeshan.

 

The majority of Pakistan’s Test team members, including Zahid Mehmood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf are involved in the PSL 2022, the final of which will be held in Lahore on February 27.

 

The first Test between the two countries will take place in Rawalpindi from March 4-8. This will be followed by the second Test from March 12–16 at the National Stadium and the third Test from March 21–25 in Lahore.

