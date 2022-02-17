Kuwait army allows women in combat roles, but without guns

“I don’t understand on what basis they see women as weak.”

The ministry decided in October to allow women in combat roles but then imposed the restrictions after the defence minister was questioned by conservative lawmaker Hamdan al-Azmi.

Azmi, emboldened by an Islamic religious edict, or fatwa, had argued that having women in combat roles “does not fit with a woman’s nature”.

‘Women martyrs’

Lulwa Saleh al-Mulla, head of the Kuwaiti Women’s Cultural and Social Society, said the ministry’s restrictions are discriminatory and unconstitutional and vowed legal action by the organisation.

“We have women martyrs who defended their country of their own volition,” she told AFP. “No one ordered them to do that but the love for their country.

“We are a Muslim country, that is true, but we demand the laws not be subject to fatwas. Personal freedom is guaranteed in the constitution, on which the country’s laws are based.”

Kuwaiti women earned the right to vote in 2005 and have been active both in cabinet and parliament, though they are poorly represented in both.

Unlike most Gulf countries, Kuwait is known to have an active political scene, with MPs regularly challenging the authorities.

Earlier this month, dozens of Kuwaiti women staged a protest against the suspension of a women’s yoga retreat deemed “indecent” by conservatives.

One of them was Azmi who, in Twitter posts, denounced the retreat as “dangerous” and “alien to our conservative society”.

Women protesters carried placards denouncing the “exploitation of women’s issues” in politics, as well as the “regime of fatwas” and “guardianship of women”.

The debate about the army’s new rules for women has taken an irrational turn, said Ibtihal al-Khatib, an English-language professor at Kuwait University.

“The army needs to integrate both women and men without discrimination,” the feminist academic told AFP.

“Danger does not differentiate between men and women, and neither does death during battle.”