No-trust vote against Imran a risk worth taking: Maryam

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday the proposed no-trust motion against the government is “a risk worth taking” since the prime minister was “on his last legs”.

Last week, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and would contact the government’s allies in the Centre for this purpose.

“All parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government’s allies in this regard,” he told the media.

Talking to reporters after appearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield Apartments case, Nawaz was asked if PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif would resign from his position if the “no-confidence gamble” failed.

She expressed hope the move would be successful “because Imran is on his last legs and it’s a risk that should be taken”.

She also termed the increase in prices of petroleum products as shameful.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML-N leader said that inflation, lawlessness and terrorism are returning to the country during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has to be made accountable for “every single crime” as the list of his crimes is vast, she added.

She claimed Khan is the only PM who travels from Bani Gala to PM House on a helicopter. The premier has done nothing except misuse government expenses to take revenge on his opponents, she alleged.

The PML-N leader further claimed PTI ministers launched personal attacks on her to please their PM. “You are not a king of any state that we cannot condemn your acts. If you do something that is not in the interest of the country, you will face criticism,” she declared.

Nawaz further said that the opposition parties won’t let the PTI leadership leave Pakistan.

Earlier, the PML-N vice president took to Twitter to react to the arrest of analyst Mohsin Baig, stating the houses of innocent citizens are raided for criticising the PM

“Imran Khan has not descended from the sky that houses of citizens are raided and people put behind the bar for criticising him,” she tweeted.

Previous articleATC reserves verdict on ministers' petitions in parliament house attack case
