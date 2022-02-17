Opinion

Cursed democracy

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Quaid had envisioned a progressive and democratic Pakistan where people would be empowered. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and we went sideways. We experimented with crippled democracies and so-called real democracy but failed to truly give power to the people for resolution of their problems at the local level. Though not truly democratic, a very efficient system of local bodies existed during the times of colonial rule before the partition.

In 1942, after completing my matriculation, I had the opportunity to work in that system. I got a government job as a junior clerk at the Office of the Commissioner of Rawalpindi division. Rawalpindi division consisted of six districts and there was a local body system in place constituting town committees headed by the Tehsildar. I once visited Chakwal along with the anchor-person to inspect the local town committee’s work and ensure that people were provided with all the amenities. We prepared an inspection report that would be presented to the deputy commissioner, who would then ensure that any highlighted deficiencies or problems were duly resolved.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, after the creation of Pakistan instead of progressing, we have regressed. We got away with that system, but never replaced it with a true working system that would empower people at the local level. Our leaders talk big of true democracy but have always remained hesitant to devolve power to lower levels. Elected representatives at national and provincial levels are so addicted to centralised power and using funds to woo people that they never want a strong local body system for development works. In Pakistan, the democracy we endure does everything but allow people to decide their fates. Even the local body elections are held reluctantly under the court orders. I hope and pray that one day we see true power devolution in Pakistan.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

ISLAMABAD

Previous articleMassive rise in petrol prices
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Massive rise in petrol prices

A shocking rise in petroleum prices has given birth to widespread public outrage. Representatives of the trading community, farmers and transporters have reacted sharply...
Read more
Editorials

Mohsin Baig’s arrest

The altercation of Mohsin Baig with an FIA team attempting to arrest him, and his subsequent arrest by the Islamabad police after he fired...
Read more
Comment

Energy insecurity

Despite having one of the largest coal deposits of the world, Pakistan faces serious energy crisis. As a country we are out of fuel,...
Read more
Comment

Music copyrights in Pakistan

The recent copyright infringement claim of a singer/songwriter namely Nirmala Maghani against a corporate brand famous for the music show, “Coke Studio” has again...
Read more
Comment

To invade or not to invade, that is the question!

Though Shakespeare undoubtedly is amongst the best playwrights and poets (who generally see the unseen within the seen), yet he too was at instances...
Read more
Letters

Cousin marriages

In Pakistan, cousin marriages are extremely commonplace because of which there is also an increased number of genetic diseases in the country. According to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-Q asks govt to revoke petrol price hike immediately

PML-Q on Wednesday has demanded to revoke an increase in petroleum prices immediately. Pervaiz Elahi took party members into confidence in the wake of a...

Beijing Olympics 2022: Russia’s Valieva aims for second Olympic title

SC reveals ’62 people have been convicted over online hate speech since 2015′

Pakistani artist asks govt, private sector to support world’s largest gold-plated Quran project

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.