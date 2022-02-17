Cursed democracy

The Quaid had envisioned a progressive and democratic Pakistan where people would be empowered. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and we went sideways. We experimented with crippled democracies and so-called real democracy but failed to truly give power to the people for resolution of their problems at the local level. Though not truly democratic, a very efficient system of local bodies existed during the times of colonial rule before the partition.

In 1942, after completing my matriculation, I had the opportunity to work in that system. I got a government job as a junior clerk at the Office of the Commissioner of Rawalpindi division. Rawalpindi division consisted of six districts and there was a local body system in place constituting town committees headed by the Tehsildar. I once visited Chakwal along with the anchor-person to inspect the local town committee’s work and ensure that people were provided with all the amenities. We prepared an inspection report that would be presented to the deputy commissioner, who would then ensure that any highlighted deficiencies or problems were duly resolved.

Unfortunately, after the creation of Pakistan instead of progressing, we have regressed. We got away with that system, but never replaced it with a true working system that would empower people at the local level. Our leaders talk big of true democracy but have always remained hesitant to devolve power to lower levels. Elected representatives at national and provincial levels are so addicted to centralised power and using funds to woo people that they never want a strong local body system for development works. In Pakistan, the democracy we endure does everything but allow people to decide their fates. Even the local body elections are held reluctantly under the court orders. I hope and pray that one day we see true power devolution in Pakistan.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

ISLAMABAD