ATC reserves verdict on ministers’ petitions in parliament house attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on applications of federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood seeking acquittal in the 2014 mob storming of Parliament House and Pakistan Television offices.

The court will declare the verdict on March 9.

Mahmood, Umar, Ijaz Chaudhry, Raja Khurram Nawaz and other accused turned up before Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich as he resumed the hearing.

As many as 11 accused, including the federal ministers and former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, moved the applications seeking their acquittal under Section 265-K of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also nominated in the case, was acquitted by the anti-terrorism court in October 2020.

On Sept 1, 2014, hundreds of protesters belonging to the PTI and PAT stormed the Parliament House and PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels — PTV News and PTV World — off the air.

The protesters were also charged with attacking government properties including the Parliament House building.

Another case was related to the attack on then SSP Operations Islamabad Asmatullah Junejo during the protest sit-in in Islamabad seeking the resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.