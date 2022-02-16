Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United’s opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League’s top four on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim manager Ralf Rangnick in some recent matches, struck five minutes after halftime with a superb finish after being played in by Scott McTominay.

Brighton had been the better side before halftime with United again looking disjointed and lacking spark.