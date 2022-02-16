NATIONAL

Punjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab on Wednesday resumed their academic activities with 100 percent attendance after a decline in Covid-19 cases.

A restriction of 50 percent attendance for lower classes in the schools in Punjab was imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on January 17 due to the spread of coronavirus at an alarming rate.

The ban remained enforced for 27 days.

The Punjab School Education Department had suggested resumption of all classes in the schools with full attendance from Wednesday.

The students and employees are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the viral disease at bay.

Earlier on January 27, the NCOC had decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

The nerve centre for Covid-19 response had decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days).

However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years would continue with full attendance. It said vaccination of students above 12 years would be compulsory from Feb 1.

Previous articleJournalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Journalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a notorious journalist and former senator from outside his residence on Wednesday hours after he and his son attacked and took...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to launch direct flights to Australia: spokesperson

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to offer two weekly direct flights to Australia, cutting travel time between the two countries by around...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves verdict on admission of Vawda’s petition against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Vawda challenging his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Recognition of Taliban government has to be ‘collective effort’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government will not recognise the Taliban government unilaterally as the recognition of the Taliban regime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petrol soars Rs12.03 as global oil prices hit seven-year highs

ISLAMABAD: The nation will bear an additional burden in the form of a record surge in the prices of petroleum products as the government...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Michael Neser has been ruled out of next month's Test tour of Pakistan due to a side strain and will...

IHC reserves verdict on admission of Vawda’s petition against disqualification

England must stop players from playing in IPL to improve Test side, says Arthur

France to return 15 artworks stolen from Jews during WWII

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.