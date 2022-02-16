NATIONAL

PTI officials paid huge amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report

By News Desk

Officials and public office holders of the ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid a huge amount for gifts in terms of subsidised value from the Toshakhana in the fiscal year 2018-2019, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The government officials deposited over 34 million rupees in the government treasury to maintain gifts in the years 2018 to 2019, the largest retention in the entire period.

In the fiscal year 2019-2020, the government exchequer received rupees 6.4 million as a retention cost of 25 gifts recorded by officials.

However, the federal government has declined to release information about gifts presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by foreign heads of state, claiming that doing so would jeopardise the country’s national interest and relations with neighbouring countries.

