NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,491,423 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 4,792 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,388,517, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 73,029 in the country, including 1,534 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 49 deaths from Covid-19 were registered on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 29,877.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 560,670 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 496,724 cases so far.