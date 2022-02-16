NATIONAL

More looted public money will be unearthed in near future: Gill

By APP

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the opposition is set to face more challenges as more looted public money is being unearthed by the government institutions in near future.

Talking to the media during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore, he said Rs550 billion have already been recovered, adding that the recovered money would be utilised to provide more facilities to the masses.

Gill, in disguised sarcasm towards PML-N leadership, said the PML-N leadership must be thanked for making poor employees billionaires, adding that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz drew billions of rupees from the bank accounts of a peon, to launder money.

“Medals should be awarded to the PML-N leaders for changing the plight of common peons
through their corrupt practices”, he said, adding the ill-gotten money was transferred to the bank accounts without knowledge of the account-holders.

The SAPM said that opposition leaders are standing together in defense of their corruption and they are travelling to the length and breadth of the country to save themselves.

He said the PPP and PML- N leaders are the foes of the past but they have become friends today to defend themselves.

Gill said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is silent as her cousin and uncle are being indicted and the fear of indictment has brought all opposition leaders together.

He admitted that the government has to increase the prices of petroleum products as per
the trend in the international market, expressing the hope the petroleum prices would decrease in few months.

Previous articleEnergy insecurity
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP reschedules Punjab LG elections to May 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rescheduled the local government elections in Punjab with the first phase of the polls now set...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM seeks maximise facilitation for masses in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to the people of...
Read more
NATIONAL

RUDA invites employers to register for its industrial zone

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has invited employers to register their factories/industries for the RUDA industrial zone. RUDA’s chief executive officer Imran Amin said that Ravi Industrial...
Read more
NATIONAL

SECP refrained from adverse action against sugar mill

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has refrained the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from taking any adverse action against Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills...
Read more
NATIONAL

Network of 910-km roads completed in merged districts: advisor

PESHAWAR: A network of roads measuring 910-km has been completed in merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and annual development projects, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces gun down six terrorists involved in Kech attack

At least six wanted militants were killed by security forces in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM seeks maximise facilitation for masses in Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to the people of...

RUDA invites employers to register for its industrial zone

To invade or not to invade, that is the question!

SECP refrained from adverse action against sugar mill

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.