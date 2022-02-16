More looted public money will be unearthed in near future: Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the opposition is set to face more challenges as more looted public money is being unearthed by the government institutions in near future.

Talking to the media during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore, he said Rs550 billion have already been recovered, adding that the recovered money would be utilised to provide more facilities to the masses.

Gill, in disguised sarcasm towards PML-N leadership, said the PML-N leadership must be thanked for making poor employees billionaires, adding that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz drew billions of rupees from the bank accounts of a peon, to launder money.

“Medals should be awarded to the PML-N leaders for changing the plight of common peons

through their corrupt practices”, he said, adding the ill-gotten money was transferred to the bank accounts without knowledge of the account-holders.

The SAPM said that opposition leaders are standing together in defense of their corruption and they are travelling to the length and breadth of the country to save themselves.

He said the PPP and PML- N leaders are the foes of the past but they have become friends today to defend themselves.

Gill said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is silent as her cousin and uncle are being indicted and the fear of indictment has brought all opposition leaders together.

He admitted that the government has to increase the prices of petroleum products as per

the trend in the international market, expressing the hope the petroleum prices would decrease in few months.