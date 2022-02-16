Journalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a notorious journalist and former senator from outside his residence on Wednesday hours after he and his son attacked and took hostage a raiding Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team and also injured an official.

Mohsin Baig, editor of an online news portal, had just days earlier suggested on a chat show that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “shown favouritism” by granting an award to a minister.

Khan had ranked Minister for Communication Murad Saeed as the top performer among his Cabinet. Baig, when asked by the anchor to comment, responded that he didn’t know but the reason was “written in [Khan’s former spouse] Reham Khan’s book”.

Saeed lodged a complaint against Baig to federal authorities following the comments, according to the information ministry.

Baig’s family told reporters that police and officials from the agency raided his house in Islamabad Wednesday morning and took him away “without giving any reason” for the arrest.

But the footage making rounds on social media show Baig and his son, both armed, taking the team hostage before the former hits one of the officials in the head with his handgun. The official was shifted to a nearby for treatment.

Just In: an FIA cyber-wing team was taken hostage by journalist Mohsin Baig. ■ FIA team reached his residence to arrest him after he made comments about a federal minister on a TV show. ■ He was later arrested, along with his sons. FIA team recovered weapons as well. pic.twitter.com/ZtwPZsY5PV — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) February 16, 2022

The videos also show the two firing multiple rounds in the air.

Witnesses say police were still present at Baig’s home, although no other details were immediately available.

The government is yet to give a comment.

Baig’s arrest drew condemnation from journalists on social media.