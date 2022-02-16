Imran can’t save himself with state’s power: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be able to “save himself” despite using state’s power.

“The tide has turned… Mr Imran Khan! No matter how much state’s power you use, you cannot save yourself,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

“Your list of crimes not only includes taking revenge from opponents but also using state institutions like FIA to settle your personal score. You will be held accountable,” Maryam said.

Maryam’s remarks came hours after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested former senator and analyst Mohsin Baig after he reportedly resisted arrest and fired shots at the FIA team which had arrived at his residence in the federal capital to take him into custody.

The FIA cybercrime wing had registered a case against Baig at the request of Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

Referring to the premier, Maryam said that he is not some creature who descended from the skies on Earth that houses of people will be raided if someone criticises him.

The PML-N vice president said that PM Imran is indulging in a “dirty game” and also encouraging his “ignorant ministers” to do the same.

“This is how the fear of people like you comes to fore when they start to lose power. Seeing your actions, the last few days of Musharraf [former military ruler] era come to mind,” she further said.