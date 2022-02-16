NATIONAL

Govt jacks up petrol prices by Rs 12.03 per litre

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened masses will bear additional burden in the form of colossal hike as the government on Tuesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to Finance Division, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.03/litre, high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 9.53/litre, kerosene oil by Rs 10.08/litre and light diesel oil (LDO by Rs 9.43/litre for the remaining half of the ongoing month of February 2022.

After the decision of hike, petrol will be available at Rs159.86/litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs Rs154.15 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs126.56 per liter and LDO at Rs 123.97/litre in the open market of the country.

“In the fortnightly review of Petroleum Products’ prices, the prime minister has considered the recommendation to increase the prices of petroleum products in line with a change in the international oil prices. Despite the increase in the prices of petroleum products, petroleum levy and sales tax have been kept to the minimum,” said Finance Division.

The finance division also stated that the prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014.

“Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products’ prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the finance division in a statement issued on late Tuesday.

The finance division further stated that the government had also levied 0% sales tax and reduced the levy to provide “relief” to the consumers against budgeted.

The finance division said that the “relief” had led the government to bear a revenue loss of around Rs 35 billion fortnightly.

Previously, petrol was being sold in the country at Rs147.83 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs144.62 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs114.54 per litre.

In Asian trade, Brent crude was trading at 96 per barrel and WTI was trading at 95 per barrel.

Previous articlePM will hold consultation on new COAS when time comes: Alvi
Next articleRecognition of Taliban govt has to be ‘collective effort’: PM Imran Khan
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Recognition of Taliban govt has to be ‘collective effort’: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government will not recognise the Taliban government unilaterally as the recognition of the Taliban regime has...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM will hold consultation on new COAS when time comes: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not undertaken any consultation regarding the appointment of the new chief of...
Read more
NATIONAL

5 IB officials suspended for allegedly torturing Iqrarul Hassan

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday suspended its five officials "for mistreatment of ARY News team", according to Dawn. The suspended officers are Syed Mohiuddin...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz asks PM Imran to focus on deteriorating economy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on the country’s inflation rate, unemployment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has approved formulation of a separate judicial system for overseas...
Read more
NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain found ‘not guilty’ of encouraging terrorism in Karachi

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has been found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi from London contrary to section...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Pakistan’s strategic shift from geo-politics to geo-economics

“With the recent intensification of strategic competition between global powers, making the world peace fragile and the direction of diplomacy, unpredictable, Pakistan has made...

Return of great-power rivalry 

History, Guilt, and Justice

Russia-Ukraine standoff and Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.