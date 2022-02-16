Govt jacks up petrol prices by Rs 12.03 per litre

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened masses will bear additional burden in the form of colossal hike as the government on Tuesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to Finance Division, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.03/litre, high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 9.53/litre, kerosene oil by Rs 10.08/litre and light diesel oil (LDO by Rs 9.43/litre for the remaining half of the ongoing month of February 2022.

After the decision of hike, petrol will be available at Rs159.86/litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs Rs154.15 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs126.56 per liter and LDO at Rs 123.97/litre in the open market of the country.

“In the fortnightly review of Petroleum Products’ prices, the prime minister has considered the recommendation to increase the prices of petroleum products in line with a change in the international oil prices. Despite the increase in the prices of petroleum products, petroleum levy and sales tax have been kept to the minimum,” said Finance Division.

The finance division also stated that the prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014.

“Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products’ prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the finance division in a statement issued on late Tuesday.

The finance division further stated that the government had also levied 0% sales tax and reduced the levy to provide “relief” to the consumers against budgeted.

The finance division said that the “relief” had led the government to bear a revenue loss of around Rs 35 billion fortnightly.

Previously, petrol was being sold in the country at Rs147.83 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs144.62 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs114.54 per litre.

In Asian trade, Brent crude was trading at 96 per barrel and WTI was trading at 95 per barrel.