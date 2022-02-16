NATIONAL

Four doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name

By Staff Report
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif interacts with the media in central London on November 1, 2017. A Pakistani court on October 26, 2017, issued arrest warrants for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in two cases of corruption spiralling from the Panama Papers leak, his lawyers said. / AFP PHOTO / Chris J Ratcliffe (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Four employees of the provincial health department, including two doctors, were suspended in Narowal on Wednesday on charges of creating fake coronavirus vaccine and test certificates in the name of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered an investigation into the scam.

Reports of Sharif receiving doses of the vaccine first made headlines in September, raising questions over the authenticity of the inoculation drive and prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.

Previous articlePakistan-origin entrepreneur lands spot at US State Dept despite resistance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin entrepreneur lands spot at US State Dept despite resistance

-- Syed's nomination had been stalled by conservative senators for almost a year WASHINGTON: The US State Department said it has appointed Pakistan-born American businessman Dilawar...
Read more
NATIONAL

California establishes sister-state relationship with Punjab

FLORIDA/LAHORE: The senate of California passed a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between the American state and Punjab. The resolution, ACR 105, was first...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab on Wednesday resumed their academic activities with 100 percent attendance after a decline in Covid-19 cases. A restriction of 50 percent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a notorious journalist and former senator from outside his residence on Wednesday hours after he and his son attacked and took...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to launch direct flights to Australia: spokesperson

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to offer two weekly direct flights to Australia, cutting travel time between the two countries by around...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Journalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a notorious journalist and former senator from outside his residence on Wednesday hours after he and his son attacked and took...

PIA to launch direct flights to Australia: spokesperson

NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.