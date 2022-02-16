Four doctors, staff suspended over fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz name

LAHORE: Four employees of the provincial health department, including two doctors, were suspended in Narowal on Wednesday on charges of creating fake coronavirus vaccine and test certificates in the name of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered an investigation into the scam.

Reports of Sharif receiving doses of the vaccine first made headlines in September, raising questions over the authenticity of the inoculation drive and prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.