China says US is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

By Reuters

BEIJING: China accused the United States of “playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension”, as US President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine’s borders following Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback.

Western nations have suggested arms control and confidence-building steps to defuse the stand-off, which has prompted them to urge their citizens to leave Ukraine because an attack could come at any time. Russia denies it has any plans to invade.

“Such persistent hyping up and disinformation by some Western countries will create turbulence and uncertainty to the world full of challenges, and intensify distress and division,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

“We hope relevant parties will stop such disinformation campaigns and do more to benefit peace, mutual trust and cooperation.”

China has been criticised for its stance on Ukraine by some Western leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“The leadership of the two heads of state, China and Russia, always work to develop long term good neighbourliness and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries,” spokesperson Wang added.

NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain found ‘not guilty’ of encouraging terrorism in Karachi

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has been found not guilty of encouraging terrorism in Karachi from London contrary to section...
Read more
