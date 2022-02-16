NATIONAL

California establishes sister-state relationship with Punjab

By Staff Report
This photograh taken on November 7, 2017, shows Pakistani horse riders charging across a course holding a lance to pick up pegs at a tent-pegging competition during an annual festival at the village of Kot Fateh Khan in Attock district in Punjab province. Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI / To go with "Pakistan-lifestyle-equestrian-tradition,FEATURE" by Khurram SHAHZAD (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

FLORIDA/LAHORE: The senate of California passed a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between the American state and Punjab.

The resolution, ACR 105, was first introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden and was passed by the House on February 15.

According to a press statement, the sister-state relationship will “promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations”, leading to a positive impact on both states.

“Punjab’s capital, Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan centre of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based,” it added.

The resolution was read out by Senator Sydney Kamlager and was passed by a majority of 36 votes with four members absent from the session.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Abdul Jabbar Memon, said the resolution will open a “new era of cooperation between the two states in multiple domains of mutual interest”.

The Senate also established a sister-state relationship with the Province of Syunik.

“Today, we are grateful to Assemblymember Chris Holden for spearheading the effort in the State Assembly and to Senator Anthony Portantino for seeing it through in the State Senate by establishing a Sister State relationship,” remarked Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the Armenian National Committee of America.

Previous articlePunjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab schools resume academic activities with 100pc attendance

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab on Wednesday resumed their academic activities with 100 percent attendance after a decline in Covid-19 cases. A restriction of 50 percent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist who threw sexual innuendo at minister attacks raiding FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a notorious journalist and former senator from outside his residence on Wednesday hours after he and his son attacked and took...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to launch direct flights to Australia: spokesperson

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to offer two weekly direct flights to Australia, cutting travel time between the two countries by around...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves verdict on admission of Vawda’s petition against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Vawda challenging his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Recognition of Taliban government has to be ‘collective effort’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government will not recognise the Taliban government unilaterally as the recognition of the Taliban regime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 2,465 new cases, 49 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new...

Injured Neser likely to miss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

IHC reserves verdict on admission of Vawda’s petition against disqualification

England must stop players from playing in IPL to improve Test side, says Arthur

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.