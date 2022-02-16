California establishes sister-state relationship with Punjab

FLORIDA/LAHORE: The senate of California passed a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between the American state and Punjab.

The resolution, ACR 105, was first introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden and was passed by the House on February 15.

According to a press statement, the sister-state relationship will “promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations”, leading to a positive impact on both states.

“Punjab’s capital, Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan centre of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based,” it added.

The resolution was read out by Senator Sydney Kamlager and was passed by a majority of 36 votes with four members absent from the session.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Abdul Jabbar Memon, said the resolution will open a “new era of cooperation between the two states in multiple domains of mutual interest”.

The Senate also established a sister-state relationship with the Province of Syunik.

“Today, we are grateful to Assemblymember Chris Holden for spearheading the effort in the State Assembly and to Senator Anthony Portantino for seeing it through in the State Senate by establishing a Sister State relationship,” remarked Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the Armenian National Committee of America.