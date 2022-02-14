NATIONAL

FIA arrests journalist for running ‘cheap trends’ against PM Imran Khan

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a journalist for running trends against the prime minister on social media, Geo News reported.

A case has been registered against the accused named Sabir Hashmi after the FIA Cyber Crime Wing conducted an operation in Lahore’s Model Town area.

According to the FIA, Sabir was accused of running an “indecent” trend against PM Imran Khan. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday had said that the government has approached the country’s courts against a journalist who issued “insulting and fabricated” statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The SAPM said that “strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady.”

A day ago, a journalist had claimed that Bushra Bibi had “gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan” and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan’s house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.

When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple’s alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.

News Desk

