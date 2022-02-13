NATIONAL

Technical College in Sabzazar invaluable gift of PTI govt to people: Aslam Iqbal

By Staff Report
Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Government Technical Training Institute for Women at Sabzazar is an invaluable gift of the PTI government to the people of the area.

Addressing the public meeting after laying the foundation stone of the Technical Training Institute for Women here on Sunday, he said that the institute will be a state of the art on 14 kanal land and the project will be completed in a record time of one year.

A variety of skills will be taught to the students in the college. A display center will be set up in the college for the sale of products made by the students. Students will be offered advanced courses in dress designing and making, digital social media marketing and commercial arts and graphics.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that we have built not only roads and bridges but also educational institutions for the children of the nation. The health card will be received every citizen of Punjab. The government revolutionized the health sector by providing modern treatment facilities to poor patients through Health Card. He said that welfare schemes are being introduced for the disabled and senior citizens and the Ehsas Ration Card Scheme has been started to provide relief to the poor families.

The provincial minister said that in the last 72 years no one thought of cultivating imported goods in the country, the present government is bringing revolutionary schemes for the promotion of industry and agriculture. Those who took five turns did not think of the welfare of the people.

Rs 300 billion spent on Orange Line Metro train, repayment of loan for the project will increase financial difficulties. The former rulers planned to get kickbacks instead of welfare schemes.

The PTI government has taken a step towards establishing a welfare state by launching real public welfare projects, he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the goal of an Islamic welfare state would be achieved.

Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique gave briefing regarding the project and said that TEVTA is establishing a comprehensive technical college in Sabzazar where world class courses will be taught to female students. TEVTA officials, PTI leaders and a large number of people attended the meeting.

