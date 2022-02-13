Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhrys of Gujrat, seek support to oust PM Khan

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-Q leaders at their residence here and sought their support for the opposition’s no-trust motion being moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz was meeting the Chaudhry brothers after a gap of 14 years as part of their efforts to muster support for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was accompanied by a PML-N delegation. The PML-N delegation discussed matters of mutual interest and prevailing political situation with former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi, according to an official statement.

The PML-N delegation included former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ataullah Tarar, Shabbir Usmani, MNA Salik Hussain and Shafi Hussain.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat’s health on behalf of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and wished him a speedy recovery, the statement said.

The PML-Q chief thanked the former premier for showing concern about his health, it added.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting said that the meeting lasted for over an hour during which the PML-N leader sought PML-Q’s support for no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in National Assembly.

The opposition leader said during the meeting that despite being an ally of the PTI government, the PML-Q on various occasions had expressed concerns over the government’s policies.

“Now it’s time to make a big decision,” Shehbaz was quoted as saying. However, the sources said that the Chaudhry brothers said that the coming days are crucial and their party will take decision after evaluating the situation.

A day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced its plans for bringing a no-trust motion against the government, the opposition on Saturday kicked its strategic preparations into high gear to muster support for its ambitious plan.

The chief of the anti-government alliance, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, met with the leadership of the ruling party’s ally, Chaudhry brothers of the PML-Q, at their residence on Saturday.

Similarly, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in a telephonic conversation, assured Fazl of fully supporting the motion against the prime minister.

Zardari expressed his willingness to throw weight behind the move as Fazl inquired after his health. The two discussed the overall political situation of the country.

On Friday during a news conference, the JUI-F chief had announced that the participants of the PDM meeting unanimously decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, adding that the alliance would constitute a committee to peel off allies of the ruling party to put the word into action.

However, he added, the members of the committee would be announced later. The fate of the opposition’s no-trust motion hinges on the defection of government allies or its lawmakers. During the telephonic conversation with Zardari, Fazl also said that he would soon contact the government’s allies to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion.