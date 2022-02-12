Sports

HBL PSL: Shaheen Shah Afridi calls Mohammad Rizwan his role model

By Staff Report

Pakistani pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has termed Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan a role model.

The comment came a day after a video from the match of Qalandars vs Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore went viral. In the video, Shaheen and Rizwan could be seen exchanging gestures.

During yesterday’s clash, the fans witnessed a heart-warming moment featuring Rizwan and Shaheen.

Shaheen bowled a quick delivery, which Rizwan drove straight to Shaheen.

Shaheen faked picking up the ball and throwing it straight to Rizwan, and on the other side of the pitch, Rizwan, with a big smile on his face, pretended to hug Shaheen and opened his arms.

Both players stared at each other and smiled.

“I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It’s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition,” Shaheen tweeted.

 

 

“Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he’s set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars on Friday finally broke the unbeaten streak of the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, as they bowled out their opponent at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After being invited to bat, in-form Lahore Qalandars handed a 183-run target to unbeaten Multan Sultans, but the Mohammad Rizwan-led side could not live up to the situation as they were defeated by 52 runs.

Staff Report

