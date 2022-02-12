Sports

HBL PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

By News Desk

Lahore Qalandars on Friday finally broke the unbeaten streak of the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition, as they bowled out their opponent at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After being invited to bat, in-form Lahore Qalandars handed a 183-run target to unbeaten Multan Sultans, but the Mohammad Rizwan-led side could not live up to the situation as they were defeated by 52 runs.

Lahore Qalandars’ bowling attack shined against Multan Sultans as they managed to bowl out the defending champions for 130.

20-year-old Zaman Khan claimed three wickets and gave away only 21 runs in 3.3 overs.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan took two wickets each to dismantle Multan Sultans batting line-up.

Rashid Khan took two crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw.

With the win, Lahore Qalandars have moved to second position in the table.

Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman had lit the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan Sultans, scoring a quick 37-ball 60 runs.

Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Hafeez played two spectacular knocks to help the Qalandars set a big total of 183 runs for Multan Sultans. Phil Salt also scored a blistering 13-ball 26.

Multan Sultans did quite a decent job but could not properly dismantle the Qalandars batting order.

It should be noted that this is the second time that the two sides faced each other in this year’s PSL, with Sultans toppling Qalandars when they first met in Karachi.

News Desk

