Authorities to launch ‘grand’ operation in Larkana prison, as prisoners release hostages

All police officials captured by hardcore prisoners in Central Prison Larkana were released as the authorities considered launching a ‘grand operation’, using personnel of the Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers to wrest back control of the facility from the inmates, after more than a week of being held hostage.

It is pertinent to note that the prison in Larkana, which is considered the most undisciplined and unruly jail in the country, has almost double the number of inmates as its sanctioned capacity.

The situation in the prison deteriorated on February 4 when one of the prisoners, Mohammad Ali Khokhar, who was shifted to Jacobabad jail, was produced in a local court in Larkana. Orders had been issued to shift Khokhar to Larkana, allegedly at the request of the inmate.

However, the prison authorities, who consider the inmate to be a trouble maker, shifted him to Shikarpur prison under orders from DIG Prison.

Getting wind of the transfer of Khokhar to Shikarpur, inmates at Larkana prison took nine police officials hostage and demanded Khokhar’s return to the prison. Two policemen also managed to escape from captivity after two days.

As per sources, the hostages stated that they are being “held hostage by the prisoners because the jail superintendent shifted the inmate [Khokhar] to Shikarpur”.

They added that the sessions court in Larkana had ordered the jail authorities to shift the troublesome inmate to Larkana.

“No one has come for us. We are under their custody for the last four days,” the policemen had saidin the video.

On Friday, Jail Superintendent Ashfaq Kalwar confirmed to that all policemen being held hostage had been freed and the “situation was under control”.

However, sources have stated that Kalwar has demanded a ‘grand’ joint search operation in the jail premises.

“At least 500 Rangers and 600 policemen are needed for this operation with sufficient anti-riot gear to cleanse the jail from contraband,” sources revealed.

Kalwar, who was posted as jail superintendent of the prison last year in July, has shifted at least 80 prisoners to other jails. Some members of the prison staff, including medical personnel, have also been transferred after they were accused of providing and smuggling contraband into prison.

“Some of the prisoners were caught red-handed with narcotics and alcohol in their food and other items,” an official disclosed.

“There is no writ of law and no administrative control in the Jail,” said an official quoting Kalwar’s reports to IG Jail and Sindh’s Home Secretary.

It was also revealed that certain senior officials of the prison were involved in providing narcotics, cell phones and providing access to sex workers to those incarcerated at the facility.

A press release issued on July 30, 2021, by the office of the Senior Superintendent Central Prison stated that the prisoners “were protesting against prison administration for getting their illegal demands fulfilled such as allowing mobile phones, narcotics, rugs, alcohol, etc. which are prohibited under Prison Laws and Rules”.