NATIONAL

World urged to notice India’s ‘ghettoisation’ of Muslims

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said depriving Muslim girls of education in India was a “grave violation” of fundamental human rights and urged the international community to take notice of the situation.

“World must realise that this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” he said in response to an incident of India’s Karnataka state where a mob of radical RSS supporters heckled a hijab-clad Muslim student.

Qureshi said minorities in India continued to suffer mistreatment which was a matter of grave concern.

He said India claimed a champion of secularism and democracy, while in fact, the Muslim citizens faced restrictions on their attire.

Qureshi said Muslims in India had their own culture and civilization and must stand up for their basic human rights.

He urged the sane and secular voices in India to raise their voice against the mistreatment of the Muslim minority.

Qureshi mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly expressed deep concern over the growing trend of Islamophobia the world over.

He said at the 47th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Niamey, Pakistan not only raised its voice against the growing trend of Islamophobia but also presented a unanimously adopted resolution.

The foreign minister said that the upcoming 48th meeting of the forum on March 22-23 in Islamabad would discuss the Palestine and Kashmir issues, Islamophobia, and other challenges facing the Muslim world.

He said the focus would also be laid on how to effectively use the OIC platform to protect the rights of Muslims.

Previous articleMQM-P challenges delimitations of Sindh LG constituencies
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-P challenges delimitations of Sindh LG constituencies

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday, filed a petition against the delimitation process in the province in the Sindh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Expanding UNSC only way to ensure equitable regional representation: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: While firmly opposing additional permanent nations in the Security Council, Pakistan reaffirmed its call for equitable representation of regional groups on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Housing Urban Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hands to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the "dacoit politicians" in the opposition benches who looted the exchequer when their respective parties were in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths from coronavirus after a period of four months, increasing the overall death toll to 29,601, the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: A former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against his disqualification as a member of the provincial assembly. Shah Muhammad Khan was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hands to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the "dacoit politicians" in the opposition benches who looted the exchequer when their respective parties were in the...

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

One hijab-clad girl exposed India’s politics, treatment of minorities: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.