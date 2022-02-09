Fazl, Shahbaz to discuss anti-govt measures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and chief of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman will call on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Leader Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

The meeting will be held at the Lahore residence of Sharif.

During the meeting, Sharif will brief Rehman about his meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The two leaders will also discuss the political situation in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Zardari held a meeting with Sharif at his residence in Model Town.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Sharif declared the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government failed to take the Kashmir dispute forward and no progress was made in the OIC meetings on the matter as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said the opposition is united and will do everything constitutionally and legally possible to dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that in the meeting, both parties shared their plans to dislodge the government.

The PPP chairman said that the PML-N is going to ponder on our suggestions very soon, adding the government has made the lives of the people hell through historic poverty, inflation and unemployment.

The PPP chairman also appreciated Sharif’s efforts to keep the opposition’s unity intact in the National Assembly.