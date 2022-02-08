NATIONAL

Saudi requires Umrah pilgrims to present negative Covid-19 test on arrival

By Monitoring Report
TOPSHOT - Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on April 3, 2020. - Saudi Arabia on April 2 extended curfew restrictions on Islam's two holiest cities to 24 hours to stem the spread of coronavirus as the number of deaths from the disease rose to 21. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test (RAT) certificate on arrival in the Kingdom.

The test must be taken no more than 48 hours before the pilgrim departs for the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom said the test must be taken regardless of the pilgrim’s vaccination status.

It added that these measures, which aim to protect the safety and health of visitors, will go into effect from February 9 (Wednesday).

The health crisis has brought Umrah and Hajj to a halt. Last year, the Kingdom limited the Hajj pilgrimage only to 60,000 residents and nationals living in the Kingdom.

Monitoring Report

