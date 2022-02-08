NATIONAL

IHC observes CMs, chief executives responsible for HR violations in prisons

By News Desk

The IHC observed on Tuesday that apparently all CMs and chief executives were responsible for the ill treatment of prisoners.

While hearing a petition, the court, regarding human rights violations in prisons expressed dissatisfaction over the Ministry of Human Rights’ report.

During the hearing, the IHC questioned who to hold responsible for the condition of prisoners, adding that it appeared all provincial chief ministers and the chief executives were responsible for the inhumane treatment being meted out to prisoners.

The court further observed that the compensation for prisoners should be taken from the authorities responsible for such treatment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the state cannot not mistreat its citizens, but if they are being mistreated then “surely someone is responsible” for it.

“The treatment of prisoners in jails is a living example of human rights violations,” Justice Minallah stated.

The IHC adjourned the hearing and sought a report on the matter from the Ministry of Human Rights within a month.

Last month, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there was no rule of law in jails while under-trial prisoners continue to fill prisons despite the legal notion of ‘innocent until proven guilty’.

The human rights ministry had submitted its report to the IHC pertaining to the human rights situation in Adiala Jail.

As per the report, there was a limit of 2,100 prisoners in Adiala but 5,799 were currently housed there.

Previous articleSenate session adjourned till Friday after Opposition walkouts
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Senate session adjourned till Friday after Opposition walkouts

The Senate session was adjourned on Tuesday till Friday, after the opposition lawmakers staged a walkout from the upper house of parliament over the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Buzdar directs to start Elevated Expressway project without delay

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to start the Elevated Expressway project without any delay as it will provide easy access...
Read more
NATIONAL

China-IIRMR holds ‘Digital Poster Competition’ on Olympics 2022

ISLAMABAD: With the cooperation of China, Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) is organizing "Digital Poster Competition" in connection with Beijing Winter Olympics...
Read more
NATIONAL

Commander Kyrgyz Air Force calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev, Commander Kyrgyz Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hyundai ‘regrets offence’ to India after Kashmir tweet of Pakistan partner

NEW DELHI/SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indian due to an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Applicants provided govt employment under Rule 17-A

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, eight applicants were provided jobs in various departments of provincial government under...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China

A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesperson said on...

Australian great Clarke questions Aussie Test selection

Chen smashes record with ‘shocked’ Hanyu in trouble

Terrorist groups enjoy freedom in Afghanistan: UN experts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.