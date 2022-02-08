IHC observes CMs, chief executives responsible for HR violations in prisons

The IHC observed on Tuesday that apparently all CMs and chief executives were responsible for the ill treatment of prisoners.

While hearing a petition, the court, regarding human rights violations in prisons expressed dissatisfaction over the Ministry of Human Rights’ report.

During the hearing, the IHC questioned who to hold responsible for the condition of prisoners, adding that it appeared all provincial chief ministers and the chief executives were responsible for the inhumane treatment being meted out to prisoners.

The court further observed that the compensation for prisoners should be taken from the authorities responsible for such treatment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the state cannot not mistreat its citizens, but if they are being mistreated then “surely someone is responsible” for it.

“The treatment of prisoners in jails is a living example of human rights violations,” Justice Minallah stated.

The IHC adjourned the hearing and sought a report on the matter from the Ministry of Human Rights within a month.

Last month, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there was no rule of law in jails while under-trial prisoners continue to fill prisons despite the legal notion of ‘innocent until proven guilty’.

The human rights ministry had submitted its report to the IHC pertaining to the human rights situation in Adiala Jail.

As per the report, there was a limit of 2,100 prisoners in Adiala but 5,799 were currently housed there.