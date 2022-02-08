A pregnant woman was reported to be the first individual in Israel to become infected with both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. The “flurona” or “twindemic” is a term used to describe this phenomena. The condition of being infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time is referred to as flurona. Flurona is neither a separate illness nor is it a combination of the two. The term refers to patients who have both the flu and the COVID-19 virus.

“Any form of co-infection might be severe or completely increase your symptoms,” said Kristen Coleman, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Flu instances are projected to rise throughout the winter and early spring, according to Loafman, but each year is different. Cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, and weariness are all symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, which are all respiratory infections. Both are transmitted by droplets.

- Advertisement -

MUHAMMAD ALI KHAN

MIANWALI