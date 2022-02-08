Opinion

Flurona

By Editor's Mail
0
0

A pregnant woman was reported to be the first individual in Israel to become infected with both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. The “flurona” or “twindemic” is a term used to describe this phenomena. The condition of being infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time is referred to as flurona. Flurona is neither a separate illness nor is it a combination of the two. The term refers to patients who have both the flu and the COVID-19 virus.

“Any form of co-infection might be severe or completely increase your symptoms,” said Kristen Coleman, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Flu instances are projected to rise throughout the winter and early spring, according to Loafman, but each year is different. Cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, and weariness are all symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, which are all respiratory infections. Both are transmitted by droplets.

- Advertisement -

MUHAMMAD ALI KHAN

MIANWALI

Previous articleWar drums getting louder
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

War drums getting louder

Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally decided that offence is the best form of defence. The PPP is scheduled to start its anti-government march...
Read more
Editorials

Tragedy averted

Only weeks after the horrific tragedy in Murree where 23, including women and children, died stranded in their cars stuck in a snow blizzard,...
Read more
Comment

Farewell, Lata Mangeshkar!

We are all guilty of overusing adjectives such as ‘great’ and ‘genius’, for it is an extremely rare breed of individuals that answers to...
Read more
Comment

Education in Afghanistan

Education is perceived to be a fundamental human right in the twenty first century but in war torn countries like Afghanistan, it is nothing...
Read more
Comment

Serbia can never reverse Kosovo’s independence

It’s time for Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s independence, not only because it does not have the power and the means by which it can...
Read more
Letters

Digitalisation

Around the world, countries have adopted digitalisation in most fields to speed up the process of growth and development. We have already witnessed the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Hammad Azhar
NATIONAL

LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized within six months:...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Tuesday said the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) air-mix plant would be made operational in Gilgit within a period...

Actions for completion of IMF program is subject to discussions: Finance Division

Mob in India bullies Muslim hijab-wearing girl

China urges U.S. to revoke plan of $100-million arms sale to Taiwan region

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.