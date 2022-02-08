Opinion

Cybercrime is any crime or damage caused by using computer programming. It includes hacking, ATM frauds, along with blackmailing or emotionally distressing people through the use of technology. Although new technology has its advantages, from a broader perspective, it has led to some new and dangerous crimes that can invade people’s privacy.

Cybercrime has its origin from the technology hub which is the USA. It started in 2001 when a certain group started hacking through computers and invading personal information. It is still a major problem in the USA. Now, unfortunately, Pakistan is also a victim of cybercrime. There are various cases of illegal money transactions and hacking every day. According to a survey, the rate of cybercrime has increased by 83pcs in three years.

In Pakistan, people are not that educated and are not familiar with the online processes. That’s why they get scammed easily. According to a report, more than 1.5 million people fall victim to cybercrime every day in one or another way. To stop cybercrime and protect people, Pakistan has an Agency called Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Its main office is in Lahore while there are many sub-offices in other cities. Its main objective is to prevent online harassment, fraud, online bullying and protect people’s privacy. One can seek help from them easily by dialling their numbers or simply mailing them.

The concerned authorities still need to drive proper campaigns on enlightening people about protecting their accounts and privacy. It is hoped that in the coming years, this unethical and immoral crime will be reduced.

ZARISH ANJUM

CHAKWAL

