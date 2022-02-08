NATIONAL

CM Buzdar directs to start Elevated Expressway project without delay

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to start the Elevated Expressway project without any delay as it will provide easy access to the commuters to reach the motorway.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on Elevate Expressway project held at his office on Tuesday during which progress on different ongoing development projects of LDA in Lahore was reviewed.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Elevated Expressway project was of key importance as it would also reduce the traffic congestion on Canal and Multan roads, he noted.

Such projects are necessary in view of the growing population as Elevated Expressway would reduce traffic congestion on busy roads by 65%, he said and asked that the ongoing Lahore projects should be completed within the
stipulated time.

DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed about the important issues of the project. Provincial Housing Minister Asad Khokhar, Chairman P&D, secretaries of housing, finance and local government departments, Principal Secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

Staff Report

