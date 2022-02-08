NATIONAL

Applicants provided govt employment under Rule 17-A

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, eight applicants were provided jobs in various departments of provincial government under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Condition) of Service Rules, 1974.

Offering details in this regard, a spokesman of the ombudsman’s office said one Aman Khan from Lahore was recruited as a junior clerk in BPS-11 in the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and Muhammad Iqbal Butt from Okara was recruited as a driver in the Sahiwal office of Cooperatives Department.

Muhammad Shahadat, Abdullah, Muhammad Ahmed, and Muhammad Shahzaib from Vehari were employed as junior clerks in BpS-11 in the local municipal committee.

Alongside, the spokesman added that another applicant Muhammad Shehzad of Chak-5 WB Vehari has been recruited as a lab attendant in the office of the deputy director (colleges) Vehari.

In another instance, one Nusrat Bibi of Ahmadpur East Tehsil of Bahawalpur district has been given pending dues of Rs1.5 million of her husband who died during service.

The applicants have appreciated the proactive role of the ombudsman’s office in the redressal of their complaints, the spokesman concluded.

Staff Report

World

Turbulent priest: India’s anti-Muslim firebrand and possible future PM

NEW DELHI: A monk known for his incendiary anti-Muslim rhetoric leads the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into elections in India's most populous state...

American lawyer jailed again for assaulting Hong Kong police

Imran, Bajwa arrive in Balochistan to meet soldiers who repulsed Nushki attack

Sessions court transfers murder of Karachi journalist to ATC

