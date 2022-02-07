Tickets for Indo-Pak 2022 T20 World Cup match sold out within hours

As expected, the tickets for the 2022 T20 World Cup Group stage match between India and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 are sold out within five hours.

According to details, MCG has a seating capacity of approximately 1 lakh, making it one of the biggest stadiums in the world. The tickets went on sale at 6:00 pm (PST) on Monday and by 11:00 am, the ICC stated that ‘public ticket allocation’ for India Vs Pakistan ‘has been exhausted’. No more people would be able to buy more tickets for the India vs Pakistan match.

Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald reported that “over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for the India v Pakistan group match at the MCG on October 23 have already been sold.”

Meanwhile, fans can join waitlist for tickets. “Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match,” ICC added in its statement.