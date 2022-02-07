Sports

Collingwood appointed as England’s interim head coach for West Indies Test series

By News Desk

England Men’s Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood on Monday has been appointed Interim Head Coach for next month’s three-match Test tour of the Caribbean, said a statement issued by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Collingwood, who took charge of England’s T20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados before joining the touring party when they arrive in Antigua on February 25. The series starts on March 8.

The departures of head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe following England’s humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia left Collingwood as the highest-ranked member of the backroom team.

He said: “I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can’t wait to get started.

“Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.”

“Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special,” he added.

Collingwood also said: “I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won’t be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.

“We have an opportunity to get back on track.”

The touring party is to be announced on Tuesday afternoon and will depart the UK on Thursday, February 24.

Previous articleMuslims to vote against hate, ‘insecurity’ in India’s crucial state polls
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab allows military deployment for Lahore leg of HBL PSL

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet Monday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and paramilitary Rangers during the upcoming Lahore leg of the HBL Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Murray to skip clay-court season, including French Open

LONDON: Andy Murray has confirmed he will not play on clay in the coming months to give him the best chance of competing at...
Read more
Sports

Teenage figure skater first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

BEIJING: Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva made figure skating history Monday, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics --...
Read more
Sports

Ben Dunk, James Faulkner strongly back Australia’s tour to Pakistan

LAHORE: Australia men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan got a big thumbs-up from compatriots Ben Dunk and James Faulkner, who said the visitors will...
Read more
Sports

Giroud shoots open Serie A title race

MILAN: Olivier Giroud bust the Serie A title race wide open on Saturday with a quick-fire derby brace in a 2-1 win which moves AC Milan...
Read more
Sports

China win AFC Women’s Asian Cup title after 16 years lapse

China overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Korea 3-2 in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup final at DY Patil...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Avalanche kills at least 19 on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

PESHAWAR: At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan, a Taliban...

LHC bins petition seeking PUBG game ban

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistan partner tweets on held Kashmir

Imran becomes first Pakistan leader to visit Russia in over two decades

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.