Rallies in across EU, UK mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

LONDON: Hundreds belonging to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe gathered in various cities to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir Solidarity Day events were organised by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) in different European countries to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK, who are being denied their basic and fundamental human right of self-determination by the so called largest democracy in the world, India.

TeK UK chapter President Raja Fahim Kayani said that his organisation is not only holding Kashmir solidarity rallies and conferences but also launched Kashmir digital campaign to highlight the plight of the people of IIOJK.

The slogans such as “Hold India accountable for war crimes in Kashmir,” “End Indian occupation of Kashmir” and many others were displayed on a digital van.

The digital van toured London, Luton and Birmingham where a large number of British Kashmiris and Pakistanis took to the streets along the van to condemn India’s state terrorism in IIOJK.

Kashmir solidarity events were also held in Danish parliament in Copenhagen, Oslo, Glasgow, Birmingham and other cities of Europe.

Addressing the Kashmir solidarity conference in Itlay, the TeK president said, “India can silence our voices in IIOJK through its military might of over one million right-wing Hindutva-driven military, police and paramilitary forces who have imposed a siege there but not at international level. Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora has exposed fascist face of Modi at international level by playing an active role at all available international platforms.”

Kayani added that the false narrative of India has been rejected by the world community and hundreds of articles have been published by international media against Indian Premier Narendra Modi regime backed by RSS.

The Genocide Watch has also warned the world that Indian government may start genocide in IIOJK “so it is the duty of world community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop human rights violations in IIOJK,” said the TeK leader.