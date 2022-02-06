NATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses major decline in new COVID-19 cases

By News Desk
A vendor selling facemasks waits for customer along a street in Karachi on June 8, 2020. - Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on June 8, as hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan witnessed a major decline in the new COVID-19 cases as only 4,874 people tested positive overnight, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning, keeping the country’s coronavirus positivity ratio below the 10% mark for the fifth consecutive day.

As per NCOC’s stats, 56,051 diagnostic tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 4,874 came back positive. The decline in the daily COVID-19 case count pushed the positivity ratio down to 8.69% and active cases to 90,797 in a single day.

However, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,459,773.

Meanwhile, the countrywide COVID-19 death tally was placed at 29,478 as 30 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked the public to get their shots if they haven’t already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.

In this regard, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar shared on Sunday that Pakistan has been setting the highest daily vaccination records for three consecutive days.

“Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row,” tweeted Umar.

Umar, who also holds the portfolio for the planning ministry, shared that the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the NCOC and being “implemented with the help of provinces is producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID-19 related restrictions,” explained Umar.

News Desk

