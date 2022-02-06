World

Oil edges toward $100 per barrel

By News Desk

LONDON: Oil prices continue to move toward the $100 a barrel threshold amid growing supply concerns, as OPEC and allied producers are slow to boost output. Ransomware attacks on German storage facilities and winter storms in the US are also pushing prices higher.

Foreign media reported that European benchmark Brent Crude closed around $92.8 per barrel on February 04, its highest level in more than seven years, surging 1.8%. European oil majors Shell and BP also rallied on Brent gains, jumping 3%. Shell earlier reported that its annual profits quadrupled in 2021.

The Brent rally followed ransomware attacks on two German fuel storage facilities, Mabanaft and Oiltanking, earlier this week. A number of other storage sites across Europe also reported IT issues, but those have not been confirmed as related to the attacks in Germany.

Meanwhile, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also hit its peak since 2014, jumping nearly 2% and topping $91.9 a barrel. Experts link the gains to the winter storm that enveloped central and northeast regions of the US on Thursday and partly stalled oil production in the Permian Basin, the US’ largest shale site. Both benchmarks on Friday were on course for a seventh consecutive weekly gain.

Oil has been on the rise recently amid supply concerns and growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could threaten Europe’s energy supply. Also, investors have not been happy with cautious steps to boost oil output taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), including Russia.

The group last year agreed to gradually raise production by 400,000 barrels, and said earlier this week that it would stick to this plan in March. However, many OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet the target output increase. For instance, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer Iraq failed to make its OPEC+ quota in January, according to data from state-owned marketer SOMO.

Many analysts warned last year that amid the mounting troubles oil may reach $100 and more per barrel in the year to come.

Previous articleSNGPL, SSGC repair 887km pipelines
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Rallies in across EU, UK mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

LONDON: Hundreds belonging to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe gathered in various cities to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied...
Read more
World

Twitter may soon remove its 280 characters limit

Microblogging site Twitter, which is quite popular among not only politicians, celebrities and other personalities, but also among the public when it comes to...
Read more
World

Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf thaw

Qatar's emir met the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates during an official event at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in the first...
Read more
World

Beloved Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Bollywood superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar, known to millions as the “nightingale of India” and a regular fixture of the country's airwaves for decades, died...
Read more
World

US officials warn Russia is preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia has stepped up preparations for an all-out invasion of Ukraine but it is not clear if Moscow has decided to take such...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale’, dies at 92

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Pakistan received warmth in China more than its expectations’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held very comprehensive meetings with the Chinese leadership and reviewed the entire...

Sanjrani, Bizenjo visit FC camp in Naushki, hail security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks

China win AFC Women’s Asian Cup title after 16 years lapse

5 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.