Lata on ventilator as health deteriorates once again

Iconic Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was in a critical condition after her health deteriorated again on Saturday.

“Mangeshkar is on ventilator support,” said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer was in the intensive care unit under the observation of doctors.

“She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,” Samdani told reporters later in the day.

According to ANI, her niece Rachna Shah said she has mild symptoms. “She is doing fine. [She] has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers,” she said.

The playback singer had been hospitalised on January 8 following a diagnosis of pneumonia and Covid-19. Although she recovered from both illnesses, she continued to be under observation at the hospital.