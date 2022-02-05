World

US waives sanctions for Iran civil nuclear program

By AFP
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - APRIL 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION IN VIENNA / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meeting held to discuss the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal and the return of the United States to the deal in Vienna, Austria on April 15, 2021. (Photo by EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The US State Department is waiving sanctions on Iran’s civilian nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, a senior official said late Friday.

The resumption of the waiver, ended by the Donald Trump administration in 2020, “would be essential to ensuring Iran’s swift compliance” if a new deal on controlling Tehran’s nuclear program can be reached in talks in Vienna, the State Department official said.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran’s civilian nuclear program without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and on-proliferation.

The civilian program includes the country’s increasing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

“Absent this sanctions waiver, detailed technical discussions with third parties regarding the disposition of stockpiles and other activities of nonproliferation value cannot take place,” the official said, insisting on anonymity.

The step came as talks to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which former president Trump unilaterally withdrew from in 2018, were at an advanced stage.

Joe Biden moved quickly to return to the agreement after he became president a year ago, but Iran in the meantime has moved increasingly closer to producing enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon.

The Vienna talks, which include Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, are at a key stage where the parties have to make “critical political decisions,” a senior US official said last week.

“The technical discussions facilitated by the waiver are necessary in the final weeks of JCPOA talks,” the State Department official said Friday.

But even if a final deal is not reached, the official said, the waiver is important to holding discussions on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, of interest to the entire world.

The official insisted that the move was not “part of a quid pro quo,” as the partners in the JCPOA talks await Iran’s response on key issues.

But the senior administration official who briefed reporters on the talks last week said that time was running out, and urged Tehran to make important decisions.

“I think we’re at the point where some of the most critical political decisions have to be made by all sides,” the official said.

The official proposed direct talks between Washington and Tehran to focus on the most difficult issues separating the sides.

“If our goal is to reach an understanding quickly… the optimal way to do that, in any negotiation, is for the parties that have the most at stake to meet directly,” the official said.

In late January, Iran said for the first time it was open to the idea of direct negotiations with the United States, but since then has not said where it stands.

Experts say the JCPOA talks could resume next week, after halting a week ago.

Barbara Slavin, an Iran expert at the Atlantic Council, said the resumption of the waiver was a positive step.

“It’s a necessary prerequisite to restoring the JCPOA and thus a good sign that this can be accomplished,” she told AFP.

“These sanctions were among the dumbest and most counterproductive imposed by the former administration,” she added.

Previous articleLanger delivers shock resignation as Australia cricket coach
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Activist takes on Hindu heavyweights in India’s biggest state poll

Rajeev Yadav was a teenage documentary maker in the late 2000s when he filmed a prominent Hindu monk in northern India making fiery speeches...
Read more
World

Inside US raid on ISIS leader: Months of preparation, then a deadly blast

WASHINGTON: US forces rehearsed the helicopter raid over and over, hoping to capture Islamic State's leader on the third floor of a residential building...
Read more
World

Yemen rebel attack on UAE brings tragedy to Indian families

First, there was a pop, like firecrackers, then the world itself seemed to splinter. Ramjan Rath felt a sharp pain. He looked down, and realised...
Read more
World

Mired in scandal, British PM Johnson fights to shore up authority

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting on Friday to shore up his authority after a senior aide resigned over his false claim...
Read more
World

US says Islamic State leader killed in Syria raid

The leader of the Islamic State group died in a US special forces raid in northern Syria on Thursday when he detonated a bomb...
Read more
World

Biden battles accusations of ‘weakness’ against US rivals

Is Joe Biden "weak" in the face of Russia, Iran or North Korea? This is the accusation levelled by opponents of the US president,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.