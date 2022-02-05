NATIONAL

Sharifs welcome Zardari, Bilawal for luncheon meeting

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived at the Model Town neighbourhood of Lahore to a warm welcome at the residence of PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for a luncheon meeting on Saturday.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other PML-N leaders welcomed the PPP duo.

Shehbaz extended the invitation to the PPP leader under the direction of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On Friday, PML-N leader Shehbaz rang up Bilawal to invite him over luncheon to chalk out a strategy against the government.

Sources were of the view that a lot was on the political plate of the apparent luncheon meeting and an in-house change was on top of the agenda.

The issues relating to political cooperation between the two parties inside the parliament, PPP’s long march and the anti-government movement are also expected to come under discussion during the meeting.

Last year, the opposition alliance announced to postpone the March 26 long march to Islamabad after PPP linked its resignations from the legislative assemblies with Nawaz’s return — a condition PML-N termed out of the question.

After spending a year in prison, Nawaz, 71, secured a conditional bail in November 2019 to travel to London on the pretext of medical treatment and has since refused to return.

His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, that declared him a proclaimed offender in separate corruption trials, the former premier will only return after the completion of his medical treatment.

Staff Report

