PSP ends week-long sit-in after acceptance of demands

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Saturday ended its week-long protest after acceptance of their demands pertaining to changes in contentious local government laws by the Sindh government.

The parlays between the Sindh government and PSP remained successful.

On this occasion, provincial Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah declared the acceptance of demands a victory for the PSP. He said PSP boss and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal made the Sindh government accept his demands.

The PSP was staging a sit-in against the local government laws at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk neighbourhood.

Kamal lamented that power was not devolved to the grassroots level even after the passage of the 18th Amendment. He said he was afraid that provincial autonomy would be abolished.

He was of the view that the power, the CM House retains, should be devolved to each and every district.

Minister Shah confessed that political differences aside, the PSP emerged victorious in this case.

He said the provincial government after holding lengthy dialogues with the PSP acceded to its demands.