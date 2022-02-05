NATIONAL

PSP ends week-long sit-in after acceptance of demands

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Saturday ended its week-long protest after acceptance of their demands pertaining to changes in contentious local government laws by the Sindh government.

The parlays between the Sindh government and PSP remained successful.

On this occasion, provincial Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah declared the acceptance of demands a victory for the PSP. He said PSP boss and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal made the Sindh government accept his demands.

The PSP was staging a sit-in against the local government laws at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk neighbourhood.

Kamal lamented that power was not devolved to the grassroots level even after the passage of the 18th Amendment. He said he was afraid that provincial autonomy would be abolished.

He was of the view that the power, the CM House retains, should be devolved to each and every district.

Minister Shah confessed that political differences aside, the PSP emerged victorious in this case.

He said the provincial government after holding lengthy dialogues with the PSP acceded to its demands.

Previous articleMQM-L hitman Pahari secretly released from Sukkur prison
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-L hitman Pahari secretly released from Sukkur prison

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) hitman Mohammad Ajmal, better-known as Ajmal Pahari, who remained involved in scores of terrorism and murder instances in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attends world leader banquet hosted by Jinping

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday attended a banquet for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, hosted by Chinese President Xi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gas explosion in Balochistan coal mine kills four workers

QUETTA: A methane gas explosion in a coal mine in Balochistan early Saturday killed four workers, while three others were rescued from the partly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two wanted terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) launched by the security forces in North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan tells UN: Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will triumph

UNITED NATIONS: Marking Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ambassador Munir Akram said he was confident that the struggle of the people of the disputed region would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese martial arts film ‘Shadow’ screened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chinese film "Shadow" was screened for the public in the capital of Islamabad amid strict measures against Covid-19. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two militants killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two wanted terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) launched by the security forces in North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public...

Pakistan tells UN: Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will triumph

Chinese martial arts film ‘Shadow’ screened in Islamabad

Earthquake measuring 5.7 strikes northern Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.