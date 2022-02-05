In letter to UN bosses, Qureshi urges timely resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the Security Council president and UN Secretary General António Guterres about the deteriorating rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a letter, Qureshi underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in Kashmir in the wake of August 5, 2019 — including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory — were flagrant violations of international law including the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

He maintained that a just settlement of the dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.