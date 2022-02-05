NATIONAL

In letter to UN bosses, Qureshi urges timely resolution of Kashmir dispute

By APP
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is pictured inside a car at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on the outskirts of Colombo on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the Security Council president and UN Secretary General António Guterres about the deteriorating rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a letter, Qureshi underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in Kashmir in the wake of August 5, 2019 — including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory — were flagrant violations of international law including the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

He maintained that a just settlement of the dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.

Previous article
APP

