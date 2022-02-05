NATIONAL

CPJ condemns arrest of journalist in occupied Kashmir, calls for release

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) criticised the arrest of a Kashmir-based journalist, and called on India for his “immediate and unconditional” release and to end its crackdown on journalistic freedoms in the occupied region.

“The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, said.

“Authorities must immediately release Fahad Shah, and all other journalists behind bars, and cease detaining and harassing journalists for simply doing their jobs,” he added.

According to reports, authorities arrested Shah, editor of the online news portal The Kashmir Walla, at a police station in the southern city of Pulwama where he had been summoned earlier that day for questioning.

In a statement, police claimed Shah had been identified among “some Facebook users and [news] portals” that had published “anti-national content,” but did not mention any specific content.

A first information report (FIR), which CPJ reviewed, said Fahad Shah is being investigated for alleged sedition and making statements causing public mischief, both crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and unlawful activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“If charged and convicted of those offenses, he could face up to seven years imprisonment under Indian law.”

Before his detention, Shah told CPJ in a phone interview that police had questioned him on February 1 about The Kashmir Walla’s coverage of a gunfight between pro-freedom fighters and government forces on January 30, which was published on the outlet’s website and its official Facebook page.

Shah has also repeatedly advocated for the release of Sajad Gul, a contributor to The Kashmir Walla, on his Twitter, where he has about 55,000 followers.

Gul was arrested on January 5, as CPJ documented at the time. He was granted bail on January 15, but police filed another dossier against him on the following day and he remains in detention, according to news reports.

CPJ said it repeatedly called Kashmir Police Director-General Dilbag Singh and Pulwama Police Senior Superintendent Ghulam Geelani, and contacted them via messaging app for comment, but did not receive any replies.

Previous articleCyclone Batsirai nears Madagascar, poses ‘very serious threat’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In letter to UN bosses, Qureshi urges timely resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the Security Council president and UN Secretary General António Guterres about the deteriorating rights situation in Indian-occupied...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharifs welcome Zardari, Bilawal for luncheon meeting

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived at the Model Town neighbourhood of Lahore to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

US ambassador Khan urges world to help resolve Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON: Speakers at a webinar, organised by the Pakistan embassy in Washington, reaffirmed their unflinching support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSP ends week-long sit-in after acceptance of demands

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Saturday ended its week-long protest after acceptance of their demands pertaining to changes in contentious local government laws...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-L hitman Pahari secretly released from Sukkur prison

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) hitman Mohammad Ajmal, better-known as Ajmal Pahari, who remained involved in scores of terrorism and murder instances in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran attends world leader banquet hosted by Jinping

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday attended a banquet for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, hosted by Chinese President Xi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US ambassador Khan urges world to help resolve Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON: Speakers at a webinar, organised by the Pakistan embassy in Washington, reaffirmed their unflinching support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their...

PSP ends week-long sit-in after acceptance of demands

MQM-L hitman Pahari secretly released from Sukkur prison

Imran attends world leader banquet hosted by Jinping

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.