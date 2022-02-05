NATIONAL

Authorities complete demolition of Nasla Tower

By News Desk

KARACHI: In line with a Supreme Court (SC) order, the 15-storey Nasla Tower has been razed down completely.

According to the administration, the demolition continued for 24 hours and five heavy machinery were used to demolish the building.

The process started on November 28, 2021 and it took 69 days to take down the building. However, the lifting of the debris is in process.

Earlier on October 25, 2021, the SC had directed the Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed officials to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building on the Shahrah-e-Faisal via a controlled blasting.

News Desk

