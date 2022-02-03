World

US-led raid in Syria targets militant, locals report civilian casualties

By Reuters
HATAY, TURKEY - OCTOBER 14: A photograph, taken from Hatay's Reyhanli district located in Turkish side of the Syrian border, shows a general view of Atmeh town in rural areas of Idlib, on October 14, 2017. Turkey has continued to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib province in order to set up observation posts to monitor the cease-fire, following up on an international agreement to establish de-escalation zones in the war-torn country. (Photo by Cem Genco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

SANA’A: A US-led coalition raid on Thursday targeted a suspected al Qaeda-affiliated militant in the northern Syrian town of Atmeh, resulting in several civilian casualties, said residents and sources with the rebels fighting against the Syrian government.

One resident said at least 12 people were killed in the raid that took place around midnight in a densely populated area near the border with Turkey, where tens of thousands of displaced Syrians live in makeshift camps or overcrowded housing.

There were no immediate reports of any militant being killed, but residents said they heard heavy gunfire during the operation, indicating resistance to the raid.

The US State Department and the spokesperson for the coalition forces in northern Syria did not respond to requests for comment.

Charles Lister, a senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said he had spoken to residents who said the operation lasted more than two hours.

“Clearly they wanted whoever it was alive,” Lister said.

“This looks like the biggest of this type of operation” since the Baghdadi raid, he said.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US special operations raid in northwest Syria in 2019.

Residents and rebel sources said several helicopters landed near Atmeh in the province of Idlib, the last big enclave held by insurgents fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and explosions were heard near the home of a foreign militant.

The militant who was the suspected targeted was with his family at the time of the raid, said a rebel official who declined to be named.

One resident said several people were killed in the raid, while another said rescuers pulled out at least 12 bodies from the rubble of a multi-storey building, including children and women.

Witnesses said the raid had ended as aircraft believed to be choppers had left the site, but unidentified reconnaissance planes were still hovering in the area.

The rebel official said security from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main rebel group that controls parts of northwest Syria, hurried to the location after the raid.

The northwest of Syria — Idlib province and a belt of territory around it — is mostly held by Hyat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Nusra Front, which was part of al Qaeda until 2016.

Several foreign militant figures who split from the group have set up the Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion) group, designated as a foreign terrorist organisation, which has in recent years been the target of coalition strikes.

For years, the US military has launched mostly drones to kill top al-Qaeda operatives in northern Syria, where the militant group became active during Syria’s over decade-long civil war.

US-led coalition operations against remnants of the so-called Islamic State sleeper cells are more frequent in northeast Syria held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Previous articleEpaper – February 03-2022 LHR
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban reject reports of fueling unrest in Kazakhstan

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday rejected some media reports alleging that Taliban fighters carried out activities to further the unrest in Kazakhstan. “We...
Read more
World

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending

Some public universities opened in Afghanistan on Wednesday for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August, with a trickle of women...
Read more
World

US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Houthi attacks

DUBAI: The United States will deploy a guided-missile destroyer and state-of-the-art fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a series...
Read more
World

Erdogan seeks payoff from Russia-US clash on Ukraine

ANKARRA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will try to leverage his strategic position in NATO and his rapport with Russia's Vladimir Putin when he...
Read more
World

Landslides triggered by heavy flooding kill at least 24 in Ecuador

QUITO: The heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in two decades has killed at least 24 people in Quito, inundating homes, swamping cars and sweeping...
Read more
World

China slams Japan’s so-called resolution on human rights situation

China has lodged stern representations with Japan over its so-called resolution expressing concerns about China's human rights situation, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Need for the Presidential System?

It is alleged that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) the chief architect of the 1973 constitution desired to enact a Presidential System of government. Only...

Govt says it is open to revisiting NSP

Pullout of foreign companies jeopardizes Myanmar economy

Some questions about the food subsidy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.