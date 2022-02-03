Hashim Amla praises Pakistan cricket team

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has praised the Pakistan cricket team, describing the team as “talented, entertaining and a treat to watch”, Dawn reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Amla said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are “fantastic players”, adding that their partnership is a “major plus” for Pakistan cricket in all formats of the game.

He also praised the HBL Pakistan Super League’s standards, talent available on show and the quality of the bowling standard in the league’s 7th editiion.

“As always, the PSL will unearth a quality fast bowler from the young talent it is grooming,” he predicted.

Amla had played for South Africa in all three formats of the game. He had played 124 Test matches, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is, scoring 9282, 8113, and 1277 runs respectively.