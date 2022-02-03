NATIONAL

British High Commissioner visits Balochistan, Chaman Border

By Mian Abrar

QUETTA: British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner CMG, visited the Pakistan, Afghan border at Chaman to see at first hand how the UK and Pakistan are working together to help the people of Afghanistan.

During the visit, the High Commissioner was briefed by Pakistani officials on border processes, and how authorities are working with the UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

Dr Turner with CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

The visit was part of a wider visit to Balochistan, during which Dr Turner met the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and discussed with him how the issues in Afghanistan are affecting Balochistan, as well as the wider security situation in the area, and the protection of human rights.

During his two day trip, the High Commissioner also met Commander 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, and gave a keynote speech at the Quetta Staff and Command College.

British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner, CMG said:

“It’s very important for the UK to understand the issues facing Balochistan. During my visit to the Chaman Border I saw how the UK is working to help the people of Afghanistan, and that this is vital for the stability of the whole region.”

Last week, the UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged £97m of additional funds to help Afghanistan this winter.

It merits mention that the UK pledged £97 million of emergency aid for vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this winter, on January 28th. The funding will provide over 2.7 million people with food, health services, and water amid a worsening crisis.

This latest allocation of vital support means the UK has now delivered on its promise to double UK aid to Afghanistan, with £286 million committed this financial year.

UK aid allocated since October will support over 60 hospitals, provide health services for over 300,000 people; ensure 4.47 million people get emergency food assistance through the World Food Programme; and provide 6.1 million people with emergency health, water, protection, shelter, food, and education support through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

