Turkey deputy foreign minister due today

ANKARRA/ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Tuesday headed to Islamabad for political consultations with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The political consultations will be held between the delegations of each country led by Onal and Mahmood, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations Between Türkiye and Pakistan https://t.co/bqS2W6VxK6 pic.twitter.com/zGaVHPBfr9 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) February 1, 2022

“During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan,” the statement said.