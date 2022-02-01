NATIONAL

Turkey deputy foreign minister due today

By Anadolu Agency
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN - OCTOBER 12, 2021: Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal poses for a photograph during the 6th meeting of the foreign ministers of the member-states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS (Photo by Russian Foreign MinistryTASS via Getty Images)

ANKARRA/ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal on Tuesday headed to Islamabad for political consultations with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The political consultations will be held between the delegations of each country led by Onal and Mahmood, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan,” the statement said.

