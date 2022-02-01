Sports

Premier League clubs spend nearly £300 million in transfer window

By AFP
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: The Premier League logo is displayed on an LED screen prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at The King Power Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Leicester, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

LONDON: Premier League clubs splashed out nearly £300 million in January — the second-highest amount ever spent in the winter transfer window — boosted by a flurry of late big-money moves.

The arrivals of Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few days of the month lifted the league’s gross spending to £295 million ($398 million) according to figures from finance company Deloitte.

January 2018’s figure of £430 million remains the record but this year’s outlay is more than four times higher than last year’s figure of £70 million, when the coronavirus crisis hit budgets.

The clubs’ net expenditure –. player purchases less player sales — of £180 million is the highest since the January transfer window was introduced in 2003.

The five clubs currently at the bottom of the Premier League spent around £150 million, more than 50 percent of the total.

Among the big moves, Liverpool signed Porto’s Colombia winger Diaz for a reported initial fee of £37.5 million while Newcastle paid an initial £35 million for Lyon’s Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes.

Newly wealthy Newcastle also paid Burnley £25 million for New Zealand international striker Chris Wood and signed England defender Kieran Trippier for £12 million from Atletico Madrid.

Dan Jones, head of Deloitte’s sports business group, said: “This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we’ve ever seen in January.

“The Premier League continues to lead the way globally, retaining its status as the world’s biggest domestic football league in financial terms, once again supported by full stadia and securing strong overseas broadcast deals.

“Other large European leagues are also edging back to higher spending, but it is Premier League clubs that have notched up the largest total spend in this transfer window, spending almost £150 million more than Serie A clubs, the closest competitor.”

Total gross spending across Europe’s “big five” leagues (the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) reached 735 million euros ($828 million), exceeding last January’s total by 460 million euros.

“In stark contrast to January 2021, the wider European transfer market appears buoyant,” said Calum Ross, assistant director at the sports business group.

“Many clubs are starting to bounce back from significant Covid-induced reductions, with rising revenues re-activating activity within the transfer market.”

Previous articleSC returns SCBA petition challenging lifetime disqualification with objections
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Paris 2024 boss to miss Beijing Games after testing positive for Covid-19

BEIJING: Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet will not attend the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the French organising committee said. Estanguet was due...
Read more
Sports

Rooney calls for ‘sensible’ ruling after Derby draw

LONDON: Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has urged Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the English Football League, to be "sensible" in their treatment of his...
Read more
Sports

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest

LONDON: Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's...
Read more
Sports

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

HAMILTON: Canada took a giant step towards their first World Cup qualification in 36 years on Sunday after scoring an upset 2-0 victory over arch-rivals the United...
Read more
Sports

England’s decision to cancel Pakistan tour made ‘zero sense’: Hales

KARACHI: Islamabad United's Alex Hales feels that England's decision to cancel their tour to Pakistan made 'zero sense'. Talking to media, the 33-year-old cricketer spoke...
Read more
Sports

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19

Quetta Gladiators’ manager Azam Khan announced on Monday that Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19. Khan stated that Afridi will arrive at the team hotel...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

LAHORE: The police called for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to be banned after a teenager confessed to killing four members of...

FO rejects India claim US blocked ex-Kashmir president’s appointment as envoy

Government announces nationwide door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive

Two policemen killed in Hangu attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.