NCOC daily update: 5,327 new cases, 32 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
People wearing protective masks sit outside a Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) branch in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new Covid-19 cases and 32 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the overall tally has surged to 1,430,366 cases while 1,295,390 out of them have recovered.

The active cases have increased to 105,675, including 1,500 patients who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 32 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,301.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 543,170 infections in total, followed by Punjab which has reported 480,421 cases so far.

Previous articleTurkey deputy foreign minister due today
Staff Report

