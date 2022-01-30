Work on Kurram Tangi Dam expedited

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on the Kurram Tangi, a multipurpose dam under construction on the Kaitu River in North Waziristan, has been expedited to finish by June 2023.

The dam would control floodwater and irrigate barren 35,000-acre land, and make the province self-sufficient in agricultural production.

According to an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the dam would generate 84 megawatts of electricity and help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the border region.

He said at present, water scarcity was the main problem in the area and this dam would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of natives.

He said with the construction of the dam and utilisation of water, the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not be affected.

The construction of the Kurram Tangi Dam is considered an important step towards the development of the agriculture sector in the province.

The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the groundwater reservoirs and increase the groundwater level.

The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities as it would greatly increase the development of fisheries in the area.