PTI would launch rally against Sindh local govt law on Feb 26: Asad Umar

By APP

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to launch rally against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021.

Umar while addressing a presser in Karachi, stated that the Sindh local government law was in contrast to Article 140 of the constitution, while adding that as per Article 140, the Karachi local government is supposed to be autonomous.

He further stated that “we will form the government in Sindh in 2023”

Speaking about the PTI Sindh’s meeting today, the minister said the sole purpose of this gathering was to launch a campaign to oust the PPP government in a coordinated manner.

He said despite the federal government’s offers for assistance, the Sindh government refused to do anything to provide healthcare to the people. He said the PPP government has dampened the hope of the youth of Sindh, adding that jobs are given in the province on the basis of “parchi”.

As a part of its protest drive, the PTI will take out a rally from Ghotki to Karachi on Feb 26 in which the central leadership of the ruling party will participate as well, said Umar, adding that the PTI will end the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rule in Sindh.

In order to ramp up momentum ahead of the march, Umar stressed the need to increase contact with the people. He also urged corner meetings across Sindh.

The small-scale farmers have no access to water, Umar said.

He further stated that to provide water to the residents of Karachi, the federal government will give approval to the K-IV project on Tuesday after which the work on the project will kick-off.

The Sindh government is to blame for the delay in the project, he said, adding that the PTI will do all the development work in Karachi that the PPP couldn’t do.

APP

